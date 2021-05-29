4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
