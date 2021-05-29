Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 16 days ago

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aFR3s4900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
178
Followers
229
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BUFFALO, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Buffalo Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Buffalo Saturday

(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $130.11 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Coastal at 350 Broadway . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $132.9 at Esso at 350 Bertie St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BUFFALO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Post

Tuesday sun alert in Buffalo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BUFFALO, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buffalo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Buffalo, NYTimes-Herald

Increasingly warm and dry this week

OLEAN — The weather may feel a little, well, repetitive this week, as high temperatures inch toward 80 degrees, lows stay in the low-60s and little precipitation is expected after tonight. According to Jim Mitchell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the area is under a high pressure...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Don Paul: A dry, warm week ahead for Western New York

Our warming turnaround will figuratively pick up a little steam this week, minus the steam. It is already an impressive pattern change. Only last Wednesday, our monthly mean temperature was running a full 5 degrees below average. As of Sunday, that deficit has shrunk a bit to -4.3 degrees, but that deficit will largely vanish by later in the week. Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 70 and 73 were the warmest days of the month so far, with 73 running 5 degrees above the current average high of 68. Those numbers will be eclipsed as well in the coming days.