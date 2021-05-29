Washington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
