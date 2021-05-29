Cancel
Washington State

Washington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aFR3qIh00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain in the day; while chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washington, DC
With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

