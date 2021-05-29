4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
