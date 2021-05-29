Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Daily Weather Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFR3ntk00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized gusty winds to 55 mph are possible in the vicinity of these funnel clouds. Localized damage to lightweight structures such as outbuildings, carports and patio covers, as well as tree branches and street signs, is possible. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO AND WESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM MDT At 1150 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo, or 24 miles southeast of Belen, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm as well as brief funnel clouds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Valencia, north central Socorro and western Torrance Counties. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.