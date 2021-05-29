Albuquerque Daily Weather Forecast
ALBUQUERQUE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
