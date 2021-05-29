Weather Forecast For Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
