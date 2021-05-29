Cancel
Memphis, TN

Weather Forecast For Memphis

Memphis Bulletin
MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aFR3m1100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

