Weather Forecast For Tampa

TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 mph



