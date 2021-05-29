Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Louisville

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 16 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFR3kFZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
180
Followers
207
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related