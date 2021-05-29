Daily Weather Forecast For Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
