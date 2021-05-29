Cancel
Columbus, OH

Columbus Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
 16 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aFR3gif00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 54 °F, low 48 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

