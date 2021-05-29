Columbus Daily Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 48 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
