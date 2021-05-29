Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Cincinnati

Cincinnati Dispatch
CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0aFR3fpw00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

