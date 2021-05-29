Daily Weather Forecast For Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.