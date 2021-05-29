Milwaukee Weather Forecast
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
