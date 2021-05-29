Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Weather Forecast

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 16 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aFR3d4U00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

