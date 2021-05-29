Jacksonville Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
