Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 16 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aFR3cBl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
186
Followers
208
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas. Shamis at 3561 Rogero Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2990 Rayford St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Jacksonville, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Jacksonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Gate at 640 Stockton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 7695 Merrill Rd.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Breezy and gradually warmer days ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Today will be warm and breezy. Highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon and upper 70s along the beaches. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph inland and 15-20 at times closer to the coast. There is an isolated brief shower possible closer to the coast.