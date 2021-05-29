Cancel
Orlando, FL

Sun forecast for Orlando — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 16 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Orlando, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orlando:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0aFR3aQJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orlando Times

Orlando Times

ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

