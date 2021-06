Karen Ann, Frank, Seve, and guest caught stripers until they were arm weary. Better than a dozen bass, all on live baits, fishing New Jersey on the east end of Sandy Hook. Apparently Jamaica Bay is winding down with water temperatures climbing into the 70s, so that’s to be expected. Still, those with skills and persistence are culling out some keepers. That being said Captain Jarod of the Gypsea fleet has been chipping away and banging a few keepers himself. Add to that locals’ Ed and Bobby Parker who also are picking some back bay bass, so the final nail isn’t in the coffin yet.