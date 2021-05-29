Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Weather Forecast

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 16 days ago

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFR3RQe00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 64 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tucson, AZ
