Most Indiana state park pools opening this weekend

IINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Most public swimming pools located in Indiana state parks will open this weekend, as will all beaches operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says pools opening as scheduled are at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks and at Lieber State Recreation Area. The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park also will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.

The water slides and lazy river at Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday, but its leisure pool will remain closed until mid-June. The public pool at Brown County State Park will open Monday but the wading pool will not be in operation.

The public pool at Turkey Run State Park will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards. It is expected to open the first weekend in June. The public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and other positions are filled.