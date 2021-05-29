St. Louis Weather Forecast
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.