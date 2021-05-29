Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Weather Forecast

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 16 days ago

ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0aFR3O1h00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

