Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How electric car designers are reimagining iconic grilles

By Ira Boudway, Kyle Stock
theedgemarkets.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 29): When BMW unveiled its next generation of electric vehicles — the i4 and the iX SUV — in March, their faces generated at least as much chatter as their electric guts. There on the front of both was BMW’s design hallmark: two kidney-shaped grilles. But these were far bigger than the kidneys on the automaker’s gas-burning models and seemingly turned upright, with a glossy black lattice in place of the trademark vertical bars. They seemed like an anachronism. With no engine sitting behind them, and no radiator pulling in air, why bother?

www.theedgemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#Design#Gmc#Suv#Chrysler#Jeep#The Hummer Ev#Iphone#Kona#Kia#Volvo#The Car Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Ford
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Automotive Design: How To Style Your Cars Like In The Fast And The Furious

Are you a fan of Fast and Furious? Do you like those fancy cars shown in the movie? Well, then you have excellent taste in cars. Imagine having one of those cars in your garage, and to be able to drive it around will make everyone turn their heads, and even your hopeless crush will be able to notice you.
Buying Carsautoinfluence.com

Electric Car Dealers vs Standard Car Dealerships

If you’re looking at new cars right now, or even just thinking about your options for a new vehicle in the next few years, then you might be trying to figure out the right type of dealership to choose. You could go to a shop that’s exclusively an electric car dealer, or you might be considering a more traditional sort of dealership with a wide range of vehicles. While the right option for you will certainly depend on what you’re looking for specifically, there are some things to keep in mind when making this decision.
Carsbmw.com

Car design: the DNA of BMW

You can also listen to this article via Changing Lanes, the official BMW podcast. Apart from this and other narrated articles, Changing Lanes offers you fresh new episodes every week, packed with exclusive insights on tech, lifestyle, design, cars, and more – brought to you by hosts Sara and Jonathan.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Entertainment-Equipped Electric Cars

The Tesla Model S Plaid, which was recently showcased by Elon Musk at a delivery event, is capable of running modern triple-A video game titles like Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 frames per second. The luxury electric car has an integrated entertainment system that can be used to fill extra time created by the Tesla's self-driving function. The Tesla Model S Plaid's infotainment system packs a powerful AMD Ryzen processor and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. These high-performance pieces of hardware offer the system comparable operation to the PS5 console.
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

Mercedes EQC review: shows just how good premium electric cars can be

The Mercedes EQC is a premium, all-electric mid-size SUV, offering up comfort, space and a wide array of technology to keep you engaged, connected and entertained. It sits above the more compact, crossover Mercedes EQA and seven-seater EQB - the latter of which will be hitting roads soon - while the ultra-luxury Mercedes EQS arrives later in 2021 and will provide a prestigious sedan EV experience.
Electronicsava360.com

How Electric Car Batteries Will Charge in 5 Minutes

Worried about waiting ages for your electric car battery to charge? Rory explains how Storedot is working on ultra fast batteries that will charge in as little as five minutes. Looking for your next car? Auto Trader will help make finding your next vehicle easier than ever. Compare expert car...
Carsbioprepwatch.com

These are the fastest electric cars right now

This is how fast electric cars from Tesla, Porsche, Audi, Jaguar and Polestar can go from 0 to 100 km / h. Tesla’s new Model S Plaid has tremendous acceleration. It goes from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 1.9 seconds. Other Tesla models are also powerful, but Porsche is also one of the leaders. We have compiled a selection of the fastest electric cars currently available for you.
CarsWilliamson Daily News

Audi Confirms Timeline for Transition to Electric

Like virtually every other automaker, Audi is planning to transition to an electric lineup. The timing for this change hasn’t been clear, but now Automotive News reports that the final new Audi model equipped with an internal combustion engine (ICE) will be the 2026 Q8 flagship SUV. Thereafter, all new Audis will have a battery electric vehicle (BEV) drive system.
CarsCarscoops

Designer Creates A Honda Ridgeline Electric Pickup For The Future

The pickup truck is shaping up to be one of the largest growth segments in the world of electric vehicles and with Ford recently unveiling the F-150 Lightning, we suspect other legacy automakers will soon follow suit. Inspired by the growth in demand for electric pickup trucks, independent designer Rene...
CarsFingerLakes1

The history of the electric car

The first electric car was built in the 1880s by a man named Thomas Parker. He had been inspired by watching trains and wanted to invent something that would replace horses on farms. The problem is, no one could afford his invention because it cost $600! It wasn’t until years later when Henry Ford invented the Model T that people could actually buy affordable cars. This sparked a revolution for transportation around the world – but it took another 100 years before we saw electric cars take off in popularity.
Fremont, CAscoopcube.com

Elon Musk presents his new electric car

Elon Musk is still talking about him, and this time it’s not about sending people to Mars, it’s about showing off his new TESLA! The Tesla Model S plaid just rolled off the production line … And as you’d expect, the new Tesla is just … impressive!. In Fremont, California,...
CarsJalopnik

The Electric Car Timeline: The Crap Era

It’s time to dig into the two-century-long history of electric cars yet again, and this time we’re firmly in the middle of the three-tiered timeline of EVs. If the EV timeline were a burger, this would be the meat patty, and if this was the case, it would be a terrible half-ass meat substitute made with sorghum and sawdust, because this era is the Crap Era. Maybe my favorite of the eras, which should give you ample warning about how bad it was.
CarsAutoExpress

Electrogenic unveils new electric car conversion for Jaguar E-Type

Oxford-based electric classic car conversion specialist Electrogenic has revealed its latest offering: an EV conversion kit for the Jaguar E-Type. Buyers have their choice of three specifications. Called Tourer, Sprint and Grand Tourer, the cheapest is priced from £54,000 (excluding the cost of the donor car) and it comes with an electric motor and 40kWh battery in place of the original straight-six engine and petrol tank.
Businessbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars. “Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age,” CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting...
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor Grille Design Confirmed Via Leaked Image

Ford Authority has spied the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor (formerly known as the Ford Bronco Warthog) on multiple occasions to date. Ford Authority also exclusively reported that the Ford Bronco Raptor grille will boast the familiar “FORD” script back in May, as well as the fact that it will, in fact, join Ford’s off-road-focused Raptor family. Now, thanks to a leaked image acquired by Bronco6G, we’re also getting our first look at the Ford Bronco Raptor grille design.
CarsPark Rapids Enterprise

Locals talk shop about electric cars

Electric vehicle owners shared their enthusiasm for the technology at an educational program hosted by the League of Women Voters Park Rapids Area (LWV). Dan and Chris Wilde and Alan Kriz talked about their experiences with their Teslas, which are battery electric cars (BEV). “There is no gas – and...
CarsInverse

is the people's electric car:

The era of the no-compromise electric car is here. We're spoiled for choice thanks to new, more affordable EVs from Ford, BMW, Hyundai, and Volkswagen — with more yet to come. They're reasonably priced, especially with available federal and state tax credits. They have decent range and charge quickly at...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

How An Electric Car Battery Can Fail: One Story

Batteries are what make an electric car an electric car. But they can also be its undoing. I’ve owned EVs since 2013. I now drive a 2021 Chevy Bolt — but it’s not the car I should be driving. My car is actually a 2018 Chevy Bolt. But after leaving...