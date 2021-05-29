How electric car designers are reimagining iconic grilles

If you’re looking at new cars right now, or even just thinking about your options for a new vehicle in the next few years, then you might be trying to figure out the right type of dealership to choose. You could go to a shop that’s exclusively an electric car dealer, or you might be considering a more traditional sort of dealership with a wide range of vehicles. While the right option for you will certainly depend on what you’re looking for specifically, there are some things to keep in mind when making this decision.