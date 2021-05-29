Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Denver Post
Denver Post
 16 days ago

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aFR2lAV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Denver Post

Denver Post

Denver, CO
233
Followers
221
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related