Denver Daily Weather Forecast
DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.