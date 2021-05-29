Denver Daily Weather Forecast

DENVER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 59 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



