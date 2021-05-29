Cancel
Bank of Canada report reveals operations during pandemic

By Arthur L. Friedberg
coinworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Canada’s Annual Report for 2020 not surprisingly called the past year “like no other.”. The section devoted to currency told of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the bank’s currency operations, in that a higher-than-usual demand for cash put pressure on bank note inventories and the bank’s operations centers. Early in the pandemic, the bank worked to increase inventories of bank notes at regional distribution centers. This lowered the risk of disruptions in the transportation of bank notes during the lockdown, and ensured an uninterrupted supply of notes to all parts of the country.

www.coinworld.com
