Bank of Canada report reveals operations during pandemic

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday this week. Expectations are mixed. We know that they will leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. However, when the central bank last met on April 21st, the BOC adjusted the net amount of Canadian bonds they would buy per week from C$4 billion down to C$3 billion. In other words, they “tapered” bond purchases. They noted that GDP for Q1 appeared to be stronger than they had anticipated, and revised GDP higher for 2021 from 4% to 6.5%. They also said they expect a bounce in inflation; however, they expect it to ease back to below 2% in the second half of 2021. The question now is “Will they taper again this week?”