San Diego Daily Weather Forecast
SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.