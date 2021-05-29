San Diego Daily Weather Forecast

SAN DIEGO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.