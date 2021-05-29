Cancel
Our view: UN should probe Hamas tunnel placement

Journal Inquirer
 26 days ago

The United Nations’ rights chief this week said Israeli forces may have committed “war crimes” while also faulting Hamas militants for possible violations of international law during their war earlier this month. This might be a good time to carefully examine a recent statement by Basem Naim, a member of...

www.journalinquirer.com
PoliticsWRAL

UN urges Israel to halt building of settlements immediately

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations on Thursday accused Israel of flagrantly violating international law by expanding settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, saying settlements are illegal and urging the country’s new government to halt their enlargement immediately. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle Eastalaturkaonline.com

Probe finds Israeli strikes in Gaza 'could be a war crime'

WASHINGTON (AA) – A series of Israeli airstrikes that left dozens of people dead in a Gaza Strip neighborhood were conducted "without warning" and "with limited intelligence about what they were attacking," an investigation published Thursday determined. The New York Times video probe, which relies in part on Anadolu Agency...
Advocacytucsonpost.com

Hamas-UN talks over Gaza's humanitarian situation have 'failed'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says talks with the UN over the situation in Gaza have failed. He accused Israel of blackmailing Palestinians. Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on 21 May. Hamas' talks with the United Nations over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip have failed, the group's...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gaza terrorist groups call on Palestinians to ‘prepare for escalation’

Palestinian terrorist organizations in Gaza issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling on Egyptian and international mediators to pressure Israel to “lift the blockade on Gaza, finalize the rehabilitation matter, and stop the provocations in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.”. The terrorist groups also called on Palestinians in Judea and...
Middle Eastworthynews.com

Hamas, UN meeting on ceasefire with Israel falls through

(Worthy News) – The leadership of the Hamas terrorist group met in the Gaza Strip on Monday to consolidate a ceasefire agreement with Israel but failed to reach an understanding. The parties met in order to prevent last month’s conflict between the Jewish State and Gaza’s terrorist factions from rekindling,...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Bennett to Hamas: ‘Our patience has run out’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Hamas on Sunday that Israel will not tolerate a “trickle” of attacks from the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a memorial service at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem for the soldiers who fell during 2014’s “Operation Protective Edge,” Bennett said that the residents of Gaza-envelope communities “are not second-class citizens.”
Middle Eastwaterfordwhispersnews.com

Tearful Netanyahu Hands Over Keys To Palestinian Demolition Equipment

OUSTED Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu has relinquished control of his fleet of heavy construction equipment to the country’s new prime minister-elect Naftali Bennett, urging him to ‘take good care’ of the machines he used to demolish Palestinian homes during his 12-year reign. “Mind the JCB, she sticks a bit in...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Amnesty: ‘catalogue of violations’ by Israeli police against Palestinians

The latest flare-up of violence in the Gaza Strip has been accompanied by a “catalogue of violations” committed by Israeli police against Palestinians in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, according to research from Amnesty International. Arab citizens of Israel have been subjected to unlawful force from officers during peaceful demonstrations,...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Militaryfreenews.live

In Syria, caught hunting for Russian military terrorists

In Syria, units of government troops caught militants who were part of the” sleeping” cells of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” and hunted Russian and Syrian military personnel on the territory of the republic. This was reported on Tuesday, June 22, by the Russian Defense Ministry. As noted, the fighters...
Social SecurityThe Jewish Press

Report: Israeli Social Security Branch in Jerusalem’s Shimon HaTzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) Serves Arabs Only

The National Insurance Institute (Social Security) branch serving the residents of the neighborhood of Shimon HaTzadik, on the outskirts of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, has banned Jews from receiving service there and is admitting only Arab residents, Army Radio reported Tuesday morning (ברקע המתיחות בירושלים: השירות בסניף ביטוח לאומי במזרח העיר הותנה בלאום). The staff at this branch of the Israeli government, in the Israeli capital, was instructed to serve only Arabs, according to a local Arab resident.
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Rights Activist Dies In Palestinian Authority Custody

A human rights activist and critic of the Palestinian Authority died Thursday after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him, his family said, triggering angry protests in the occupied West Bank. Nizar Banat's family said he had been hit with an object used to break the window, in...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Worldweeklyblitz.net

IRGC Quds Force-linked propagandist protected by Erdoğan

Cem Küçük, a government propagandist with close ties to the Turkish interior and justice ministers, turned out to be under surveillance for his alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. According to Turkish government documents obtained by Nordic Monitor, Küçük was monitored by police intelligence for...
Politicsopiniojuris.org

Addressing the Islamic State’s Genocide Against the Yezidi at the Belgian Parliament

[Zachary D. Kaufman is Associate Professor of Law and Political Science at the University of Houston Law Center. His full biography is available here.]. On June 15 and 16, the Belgian Parliament held a hearing about the Islamic State’s genocide against the Yezidis in Iraq and Syria. I testified, as did, among others, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, a survivor of the genocide. (The written version of my opening oral testimony is here; it focuses on a resolution the Belgian Parliament is considering adopting, the aim of which, articulated in the resolution itself, is “recognizing and prosecuting the crimes of genocide committed against the Yezidis and to come to their aid.” The resolution is available here in its original French and Dutch.)
Worldgranthshala.com

Sri Lanka pardons suspected Tamil Tigers convicted of terrorism

The president pardoned 16 men as the island nation faced pressure from the United Nations to be detained without charge under anti-terrorism law. Sri Lanka’s president has pardoned 16 people linked to Tamil Tiger insurgents, as the island nation faces fresh UN pressure to detain without charge under anti-terrorism law.
Worldbabalublog.com

Communist Cuba united with Islamic terrorists against Israel

Along with other communist regimes, Cuba’s Castro dictatorship has a long history of supporting terrorism around the world. Gaza Conflict Exposes Unholy Alliance Against Israel. It should be no surprise that communists and Islamists unite against free societies. Little noticed in the recent (or rather, current) fighting between Israel and...