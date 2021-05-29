Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
 16 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFR2Qa800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 102 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Vegas, NV
