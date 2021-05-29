Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Weather Forecast For San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
 16 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFR2CTC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

