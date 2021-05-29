Miami Daily Weather Forecast

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 77 °F 14 mph wind



