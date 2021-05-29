Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 16 days ago

MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aFR281X00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 77 °F
    • 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

