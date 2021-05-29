Miami Daily Weather Forecast
MIAMI, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 77 °F
- 14 mph wind
