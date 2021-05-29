Walmart’s Epic Memorial Day Sale Has Unbeatable Savings on Patio Furniture, Home Goods, and So Much More

Time is running out to take advantage of big Memorial Day deals at Walmart, which is offering significant savings on home appliances, TVs and more. For example, 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for $170 off could be just the home theater upgrade you need, or if you want to make your existing television a little smarter, you could go with a tiny 4K-capable Roku player. If cleaning is more of a priority, you ditch your old handheld vacuum and go cordless with a handy Eureka robotic vacuum cleaner ($70 off), which has three different cleaning modes for everyday sweeping.