Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Weather Forecast

Los Angeles News Beat
 16 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aFR22jB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

