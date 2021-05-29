Los Angeles Weather Forecast
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.