Los Angeles Weather Forecast

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



