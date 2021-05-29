Cancel
Chicago, IL

Weather Forecast For Chicago

Chicago Digest
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFR20xj00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

