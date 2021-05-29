Weather Forecast For Chicago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 57 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



