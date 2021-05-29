Cancel
Houston, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Houston

Houston Digest
 16 days ago

HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFR1zAo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houston, TX
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

