Daily Weather Forecast For Houston
HOUSTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly Cloudy
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.