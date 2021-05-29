Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Motor City Metro
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFR1yI500

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

