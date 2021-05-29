Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DETROIT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.