Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
 16 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFR1xPM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

