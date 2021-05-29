Cleveland Weather Forecast
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
