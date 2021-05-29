Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.