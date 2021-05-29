Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 16 days ago

LINCOLN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aFR1qEH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

City
Lincoln, NE
