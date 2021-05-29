Cancel
Oakland, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

Oakland Observer
 16 days ago

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFR1npK00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

