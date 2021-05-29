Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
 16 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aFR1mwb00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

