San Jose, CA

San Jose Weather Forecast

San Jose Sentinel
 16 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aFR1bEc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

