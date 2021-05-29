Cancel
Portland, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Portland

Portland Report
 16 days ago

PORTLAND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aFR1aLt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portland, OR
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PORTLAND, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Portland Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 2431 Ne Broadway St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Portland could see hottest day of the year on Tuesday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) June 1 is the start of the meteorological summer and the Willamette Valley could be seeing some of its warmest weather of the year. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s Tuesday, with a light breeze. It’s supposed to be cooler Wednesday, but still in the 80s. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected for the rest of the week.
The Oregonian

Portland metro Monday weather: High temps cool as clouds increase

A cold front moving south from the Gulf of Alaska will bring high temperature back down to near average, and usher in some drizzle to the coast Monday. The National Weather Service says low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest will deepen the marine layer and strengthen onshore flow throughout the day. Inland temps will cool to the high 60s in most areas. This is more in line with what’s average for this time of year. Portland’s average high for May 17 is 68 degrees. The weather service expects the airport to hit about 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.