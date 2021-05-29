Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Pleasanton

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aFR1ZQ200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

