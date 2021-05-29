Daily Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 103 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
