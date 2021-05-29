Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 16 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFR1YXJ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Contra Costa Today delivers local news covering politics, sports, community events, and everything in between.

