Weather Forecast For The Bronx
THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 17 to 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 56 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance very light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
