Bronx, NY

Weather Forecast For The Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 16 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aFR1Wlr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance very light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

