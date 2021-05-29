Cancel
Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Brooklyn Beat
 16 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brooklyn Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brooklyn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aFR1Vt800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 to 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance very light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

