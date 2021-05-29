Philadelphia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Periods Of Rain
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Periods of rain in the day; while periods of light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
