Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Philly Report
Philly Report
 16 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFR1U0P00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Periods Of Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Periods of rain in the day; while periods of light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

