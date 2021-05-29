Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 17 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance very light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.