Fairfield, CT

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFR1RME00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance very light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

