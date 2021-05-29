Cancel
Seattle, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Seattle

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 16 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFR1QTV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Seattle News Alert

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Seattle Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Seattle News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SEATTLE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seattle Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

Goodbye, blue skies! Seasonal May showers ahead

SEATTLE - After a weekend of temperatures that rivaled those of July and abundant sunshine-- we're changing our weather pattern to something that more closely resembles the month of May. Some areas of drizzle this morning but more on/off heavy showers develop as the cold front pushes inland. High temps will be only in the 60s, which is actually normal for this time of year.