Atlanta, GA

Weather Forecast For Atlanta

ATL Daily
 16 days ago

ATLANTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aFR1N4Y00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

