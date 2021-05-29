Another cloudy day in Pacifica — make the most of it with these activities

(PACIFICA, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacifica:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly Cloudy High 57 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 51 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.