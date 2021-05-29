Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay
HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
