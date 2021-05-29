Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

HMB Local Updates
 16 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0aFR1KQN00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

