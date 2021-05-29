Cancel
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 16 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFR1JXe00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny

    • High 86 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

