Milpitas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny
- High 86 °F, low
- Light wind
