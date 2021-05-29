Cancel
Newark, CA

Newark Weather Forecast

East Bay News
East Bay News
 16 days ago

NEWARK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aFR1HmC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

