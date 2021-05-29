Cancel
Los Altos, CA

Saturday has sun for Los Altos — 3 ways to make the most of it

Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 16 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Los Altos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFR1F0k00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

