How To Fix a Broken Relationship

I was recently in a situation where I was involved with someone for quite a period of time whom I had strong feelings for, but because of varying factors, a relationship didn’t exactly make sense. We were in different stages of life. They were newly out of a relationship, I was looking for someone who had taken space for themself before jumping into another. We had different priorities, valued different things. Because of these components, it made our “non-relationship” and time together a little complicated. Upon making the adult decision to finally walk away, we ended up telling each other we loved one another and expressing our vulnerable feelings for the other. It felt strangely beautiful to end it with love. In a weird way, it made me feel more at peace with it. To know that it was real. My breath and his. My heart and his.