(Photos : Yassine Gaidi/ Anadolu Agency) In Tunisia, protests against police brutality turned violent on Saturday, June 12 after security forces initiated a violent crackdown against hundreds of protesters in the working class neighborhood of Sidi Hassine in capital Tunis. Protests against police brutality have been taking place in the country since Tuesday, last week following the death of a man in police custody who was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs. The family of the deceased has accused the police of beating him to death. An investigation has been opened into the incident, even as the interior ministry preemptively denied that the man had faced any physical abuse after being arrested.